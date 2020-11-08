Global  
 

Former Aide Scaramucci: Donald Trump "Is an Orange Wrecking Ball"

Spiegel Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Former Aide Scaramucci: Donald Trump Is an Orange Wrecking BallAnthony Scaramucci was Donald Trump's head of communications for 11 days and a Republican for decades. In an interview with DER SPIEGEL, he explains his break with the current administration, his accusations against the lame duck president and the enormous tasks Joe Biden faces.
