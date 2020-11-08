Former Aide Scaramucci: Donald Trump "Is an Orange Wrecking Ball"
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Anthony Scaramucci was Donald Trump's head of communications for 11 days and a Republican for decades. In an interview with DER SPIEGEL, he explains his break with the current administration, his accusations against the lame duck president and the enormous tasks Joe Biden faces.
A former adviser to President Donald Trump is facing another legal battle: finding new lawyers to represent him.
Newser reports Steve Bannon made incendiary comments on his podcast about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bannon's lawyers asked a judge...
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said he was "honored and humbled" after major networks declared him victorious in the 2020 presidential election. The former vice..
Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..