Jared Kushner has approached Trump about conceding 2020 election

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 2 days ago Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner 00:50 Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'. Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop," and that...