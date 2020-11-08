Jared Kushner has approached Trump about conceding 2020 election

Trump Falsely Declares
He Prevailed, as Election Winner.
President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks
at the White House around 2 a.m. ET.
Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.
Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop,"
and that...
