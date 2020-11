Jan Blachowicz welcomes fight with Glover Teixeira, Jon Jones calls Teixeira ‘the new GOAT’ after UFC Vegas 13 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones paid close attention to Saturday’s light heavyweight main event. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like