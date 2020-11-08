A Biden Victory And The Fate Of Doha Peace Talks – Analysis
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
A Biden victory in the 2020 US Presidential Elections means there will be drastic changes in the US policy towards Afghanistan and the region and it is even possible that the rush exit plan for Afghanistan would be reversed once the new administration assumes office. But it is unclear now how soon will the new policy begin and...
A Biden victory in the 2020 US Presidential Elections means there will be drastic changes in the US policy towards Afghanistan and the region and it is even possible that the rush exit plan for Afghanistan would be reversed once the new administration assumes office. But it is unclear now how soon will the new policy begin and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources