Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Lawmakers Slow To Congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Newsy Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Republican Lawmakers Slow To Congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala HarrisWatch VideoA day after Joe Biden was called the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Republicans on Capitol Hill are still largely silent about his win. 

"This was a very contentious election. You have the president sitting in the White House not acknowledging it and I think there's lots of Republicans who are trying to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris call for unity in his first event since securing the election

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris call for unity in his first event since securing the election 01:58

 In first address since securing the presidency, Joe Biden called for unity between all Americans.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden supporter seen stomping on red cap during celebrations in New York [Video]

Biden supporter seen stomping on red cap during celebrations in New York

People flooded the streets in New York City to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the president-elect.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Kendall Jenner ‘emotional and relieved’ after Joe Biden’s election win [Video]

Kendall Jenner ‘emotional and relieved’ after Joe Biden’s election win

Kendall Jenner is "emotional and relieved" after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Biden projected election winner [Video]

Biden projected election winner

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as president-elect.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published