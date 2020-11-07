Samaritan’s Purse distributes relief supplies to Armenian families forced to flee their homes in conflict zone
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
To provide winter relief supplies to hundreds of civilians displaced by ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over disputed territories, the evangelical humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse has sent its DC-8 aircraft packed with more than 11 tons of relief supplies.
To provide winter relief supplies to hundreds of civilians displaced by ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over disputed territories, the evangelical humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse has sent its DC-8 aircraft packed with more than 11 tons of relief supplies.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources