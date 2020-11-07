Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samaritan’s Purse distributes relief supplies to Armenian families forced to flee their homes in conflict zone

Christian Post Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
To provide winter relief supplies to hundreds of civilians displaced by ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over disputed territories, the evangelical humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse has sent its DC-8 aircraft packed with more than 11 tons of relief supplies. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help struggling bartenders [Video]

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help struggling bartenders

Thousands of bartenders who are still out of work are getting some much needed help. Thanks to money from alcohol supplies and individual donors, The United States Bartenders' Guild created the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Essential Medical Supplies Arrive in Storm-Ravaged Vieques by Aid Group: Hospital‘s Free Pharmacy Fully Stocked [Video]

Essential Medical Supplies Arrive in Storm-Ravaged Vieques by Aid Group: Hospital‘s Free Pharmacy Fully Stocked

FARMINGDALE, NY /  SAN JUAN, PR - September 29 – A shipment of nearly a thousand pounds of essential medicines including antibiotics, vaccines, asthma and diabetes drugs has landed in San Juan. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 01:50Published