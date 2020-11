You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Remembrance Day Service in London The duchess wore custom Alexander McQueen for the commemorative event.

Upworthy 9 hours ago



Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Day Ceremony Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) join Queen Elizabeth for solemn remembrance. The royal family is observing Remembrance...

Just Jared 7 hours ago