4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Bliss Corner, Massachusetts, USGS says
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Bliss Corner, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, according to preliminary information from the US...
