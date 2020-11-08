Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pivots To Bond With Biden

Newsy Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pivots To Bond With BidenWatch VideoAssociated Press reporter: "As you know, president-elect Biden has called you a clone of President Trump, and he's also made it clear that he thinks Brexit is a mistake and it will diminish Britain in the world. How are you going to convince him that he's wrong?"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a friendly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England 02:26

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden [Video]

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory. It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson apologises to businesses for 'nightmare' Covid situation [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises to businesses for 'nightmare' Covid situation

Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national lockdown will end on December 2. In apre-recorded speech to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million [Video]

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

UK PM Johnson says Biden win means America can become more of a leader on climate crisis

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and says he looks forward to working with them
euronews

Johnson denies his Trump ties weaken U.K.-U.S. bond under Biden

 Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, while denying...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.caJapan Today

Congratulations: Johnson among world leaders sending messages to Biden

Congratulations: Johnson among world leaders sending messages to Biden British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among the world leaders congratulating Joe Biden on the news that he will be the next president of the US.
Sky News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWorldNewsNews24