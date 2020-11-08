British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pivots To Bond With Biden
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Watch VideoAssociated Press reporter: "As you know, president-elect Biden has called you a clone of President Trump, and he's also made it clear that he thinks Brexit is a mistake and it will diminish Britain in the world. How are you going to convince him that he's wrong?"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a friendly...
Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, while denying... CTV News Also reported by •CBC.ca •Japan Today
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among the world leaders congratulating Joe Biden on the news that he will be the next president of the US. Sky News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •WorldNews •News24