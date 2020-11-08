Global  
 

US election: Joe Biden to 'quickly reverse' Donald Trump's foreign policy by rejoining Paris climate accord, WHO

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
US election: Joe Biden to 'quickly reverse' Donald Trump's foreign policy by rejoining Paris climate accord, WHOUS President-Elect Joe Biden is reportedly planning to quickly reverse four years of Donald Trump's foreign policy by re-engaging with multilateral institutions.Acting through executive orders, a legally binding directive from the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view 05:20

 After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Although Biden has been an...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

US election: Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

 President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for..
New Zealand Herald

UK PM Johnson congratulates Biden on election win

 PM Boris Johnson says Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change. He denies that his close ties to President..
USATODAY.com

9 Things the Biden Administration Could Do Quickly on the Environment

 The first 100 days of the Biden administration are likely to see a flurry of executive actions on climate change.
NYTimes.com

Read former President George W. Bush's full statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden

 "Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," he said.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Campaign HQ Plastered with Fake Newspaper About Al Gore 'Win'

 Here's hoping this is the last we'll have to hear about "fake news" for a long time -- which, ironically enough, is coming to us courtesy of President Trump's..
TMZ.com

Christian Conservatives Respond to Trump’s Loss and Look Ahead

 Many reflected on how much they had gained in the last four years under the Trump administration.
NYTimes.com

Paris Paris Capital of France

Artist Pierre Soulages, "The Master of Black"

 The 100-year-old French painter, recently honored with a solo exhibition at the Louvre in Paris, talks with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about how he was..
CBS News
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris [Video]

Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris

Sign language interpreters performed alongside artists at a hip hop concert -- without a live audience -- that took place in Paris on Saturday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Paris police step up patrols to limit lockdown violators [Video]

Paris police step up patrols to limit lockdown violators

French police have stepped up checks to ensure that the nationwide lockdown is respected across the country, and non-essential travel is avoided. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Coronavirus: France's intensive care units near full as COVID-19 infections hit record high [Video]

Coronavirus: France's intensive care units near full as COVID-19 infections hit record high

Meanwhile Paris enforced additional restrictions for take-away and delivery services.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi [Video]

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is offering free treatment to patients. Presently, around 400 patients are undergoing treatment at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-built hospital, with rest of the beds vacant. A total of 2,300 patients have been discharged so far from the 1000-bedded hospital, after recovering from the disease. Colonel Nikahat Jahan, an anaesthesiologist and intensivist faculty from Armed Forces Medical College in Pune told ANI that they have seen a surge in cases in the last few days. Nikahat said, "Earlier, we were admitting about 30-40 patients in a day but now for the last five days, we have been admitting double the number. We have about 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen and 140 High-Dependency Unit (HDU) beds. We admit only moderate and severe patients. They come from Delhi hospitals, referred by other doctors. So far, we have treated about 2,300 patients." "Strict protocols are being followed while dealing with the patients, maintaining each other's safety. We are very strict about our infection prevention control measures," she added. Spread on over 25,000 sq m of the Indian Air Force (IAF) land, there are 250 ventilators in a 100-bed intensive care unit and 150-bed high dependency unit. All 1,000 beds have an oxygen facility. Significantly, this hospital in Delhi Cantonment looks after only moderate to severe patients. The temporary hospital was built by the civil works and estate directorate of DRDO in just 12 days in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). With 83% recovery rate, the 1000-bed hospital so far has helped 1,900 people recover since its first admission on July 12.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:39Published

WHO-led Covid-19 drug scheme doubles down on antibodies, steroids and shuns remdesivir

 BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - A World Health Organisation-led scheme to supply Covid-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments..
WorldNews
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

The latest on the 2020 election [Video]

The latest on the 2020 election

The latest on the 2020 election: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden addressed the nation last night as the Trump campaign continues its legal battles.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:05Published
Biden supporter seen stomping on red cap during celebrations in New York [Video]

Biden supporter seen stomping on red cap during celebrations in New York

People flooded the streets in New York City to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the president-elect.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election [Video]

Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election

US President Donald Trump was playing golf the moment news outlets called the presidential race in favour of Joe Biden.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published