Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Watch VideoLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died. He was 80 years old.
Trebek died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer. Back in March 2019, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the grim prognosis, Trebek pledged to continue hosting "Jeopardy!" throughout the...
Alex Trebek , Dead at 80.
The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Trebek hosted
“Jeopardy!” , since 1984.
A representative for the show confirmed the news to TMZ. .
Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early...