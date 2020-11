Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch VideoLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died. He was 80 years old.Trebek died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer. Back in March 2019, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the grim prognosis, Trebek pledged to continue hosting "Jeopardy!" throughout the