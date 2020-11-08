Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Newsy Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic CancerWatch VideoLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died. He was 80 years old. 

Trebek died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer. Back in March 2019, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the grim prognosis, Trebek pledged to continue hosting "Jeopardy!" throughout the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 01:29

 Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the news to TMZ. . Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Never be replaced in our hearts': Alex Trebek remembered as 'courageous' [Video]

'Never be replaced in our hearts': Alex Trebek remembered as 'courageous'

Alex Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published
Raising Money to Help Fight Pancreatic Cancer with the Sky Foundation [Video]

Raising Money to Help Fight Pancreatic Cancer with the Sky Foundation

How the Sky Foundation is raising money

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:17Published
Overcoming Pancreatic Cancer // NPCF.us [Video]

Overcoming Pancreatic Cancer // NPCF.us

Pancreatic cancer takes everything from people who suffer from it. Support research and financial relief for pancreatic cancer patients by visiting NPCF.us

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

 Alex Trebek -- the revered and beloved "Jeopardy!" host since 1984, whose calm but witty presence was must-see television for millions of Americans -- has died...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteFOXNews.comJust JaredE! OnlineeBaums WorldDaily CallerDelawareonline

Alex Trebek, Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Dies At 80

 Alex Trebek, the iconic host of the television game show "Jeopardy!", died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the show announced Sunday.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Daily CallerDelawareonline

'A lovely and deeply decent man': 'Jeopardy!' GOAT Ken Jennings mourns host Alex Trebek

 The entertainment world is mourning beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who died Sunday at 80 after a public battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com