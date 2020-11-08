Global  
 

Former President George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On Victory

Newsy Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Former President George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On VictoryWatch VideoGeorge W. Bush — the only living, former Republican President — has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win.

In a statement, Bush also praised Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for her historic win — becoming the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian to be selected vice...
News video: As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf 00:34

 Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his golf club in Virginia. According to Business Insider, Biden was named the winner after his lead in the...

