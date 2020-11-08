US election: Sources claim First Lady Melania Trump has urged President to concede defeat
The US election drama has stepped up a notch amid reports a growing number of Donald Trump's own relatives – including wife Melania – are now urging him to concede.The President – who convincingly lost the November 3 election to...
