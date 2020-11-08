Global  
 

US election: Sources claim First Lady Melania Trump has urged President to concede defeat

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
US election: Sources claim First Lady Melania Trump has urged President to concede defeatThe US election drama has stepped up a notch amid reports a growing number of Donald Trump's own relatives – including wife Melania – are now urging him to concede.The President – who convincingly lost the November 3 election to...
