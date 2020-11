You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman predicts Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain, predicting Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9. Hear him break down Buffalo's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published 5 days ago Brandon Marshall: Russell Wilson may not be able to carry Seahawks if defense doesn't improve | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Brandon Marshall breaks down the recent trade for the Seattle Seahawks and what this could mean for their season. He feels Russell Wilson may not be able to carry the Seahawks despite their defense.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:52 Published 1 week ago Clay Travis: Seahawks don't have a defense, the value is on Kyler Murray & Cardinals for Week 7 | FOX BET LIVE



The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a blowout win after soundly defeating the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 in Week 6. But with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks looming n the distance, Clay Travis.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57 Published 3 weeks ago