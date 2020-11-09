Explosives Smuggling: South Africa’s Ticking Time Bomb – Analysis
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Originating in the region’s mining and construction industries, explosives are used for illegal mining and robberies.
By Richard Chelin and Willem Els*
On the morning of 3 June 2020 in Krugersdorp, just west of central Johannesburg, a grey Mercedes-Benz veered into the path of a cash-in-transit van. After the van skidded...
Originating in the region’s mining and construction industries, explosives are used for illegal mining and robberies.
By Richard Chelin and Willem Els*
On the morning of 3 June 2020 in Krugersdorp, just west of central Johannesburg, a grey Mercedes-Benz veered into the path of a cash-in-transit van. After the van skidded...
|
|
|
You Might Like