Explosives Smuggling: South Africa’s Ticking Time Bomb – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Explosives Smuggling: South Africa’s Ticking Time Bomb – AnalysisOriginating in the region’s mining and construction industries, explosives are used for illegal mining and robberies.

By Richard Chelin and Willem Els*

On the morning of 3 June 2020 in Krugersdorp, just west of central Johannesburg, a grey Mercedes-Benz veered into the path of a cash-in-transit van. After the van skidded...
