Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek's wife and daughter seen outside the family home after Jeopardy! host died aged 80

Upworthy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Alex Trebek's wife of 30 years, Jean, and their daughter Emily, 27, were seen outside the family home on Sunday, hours after the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 01:29

 Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the news to TMZ. . Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Alex Trebek

Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published
Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek [Video]

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek

Many are mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:08Published