US election: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifts charm from Trump to Biden

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US election: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifts charm from Trump to BidenBoris Johnson's famous charm worked wonders on Donald Trump, but he faces a tougher audience in Joe Biden.Britain's Prime Minister promised today to work with the incoming Biden administration to spread democracy, defend human rights...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system 01:03

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to comment on the possibleoutcome of the US election but said he had confidence in the checks andbalances in the US constitution.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Brexit: EU and UK negotiators resume trade talks in London

 Negotiators are to meet again after Boris Johnson insists a post-Brexit deal is "there to be done".
BBC News

UK PM Johnson congratulates Biden on election win

 PM Boris Johnson says Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change. He denies that his close ties to President..
USATODAY.com
Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty [Video]

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:53Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Pennsylvania voters process Trump's loss [Video]

Pennsylvania voters process Trump's loss

It was a mix of disappointment, suspicion, resignation and joy among residents in the Pennsylvania countryside Saturday (November 7) learning that their state had tipped the presidential race in Joe Biden's favor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
The great divide: courting the Latino vote in Miami [Video]

The great divide: courting the Latino vote in Miami

Almost one in five residents in Florida's biggest city is Latino, who proved to be a key demographic for both Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's campaigns.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

US election: People think Joe Biden is sending a Donald Trump a message with this hat

 He has neither confirmed it nor denied it but social media users are convinced Joe Biden used a photo opportunity as a chance to send Donald Trump a cheeky..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Weekend News, November 8, 2020

 Former Vice President Joe Biden projected winner of 2020 presidential election; Final thoughts on the 2020 election
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: America's foes and friends mock Donald Trump's electoral defeat

 A string of America's biggest adversaries have publicly roasted the nation following Donald Trump's humiliating election defeat.Over the weekend, it was finally..
New Zealand Herald

Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight [Video]

Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight

More than until the inauguration, the president-elect is getting a jump-start on some of the nation's most pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Michael George reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
Biden Attends Church, Works on Transition Plan as Trump Golfs, Tweets About 'Lamestream Media' [Video]

Biden Attends Church, Works on Transition Plan as Trump Golfs, Tweets About 'Lamestream Media'

Michael George wraps up the day in presidential election developments. (11-8-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:38Published
Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

US election comes as a test of the rule of law

 The current electoral struggle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House is markedly different from all previous election campaigns in the United...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Mid-DayNew Zealand HeraldJust Jared

What future beholds for US citizens

What future beholds for US citizens New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19...
WorldNews

Here's how many Trump posts have been flagged for misinformation since Election Day

 Donald Trump likes to blame "Big Tech" for having it out for him. In reality, in response to reports that link social media to the spread of dangerous...
Mashable Also reported by •OK! Magazine