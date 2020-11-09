US election: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifts charm from Trump to Biden
Boris Johnson's famous charm worked wonders on Donald Trump, but he faces a tougher audience in Joe Biden.Britain's Prime Minister promised today to work with the incoming Biden administration to spread democracy, defend human rights...
