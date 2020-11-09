Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal
Monday, 9 November 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for donors to help finance any court fight.
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations. Even the steadfastly...
President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Upworthy