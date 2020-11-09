Global  
 

Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

CTV News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for donors to help finance any court fight.
