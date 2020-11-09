Global  
 

Donald Trump: This was a stolen election, voting machines corrupt

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that the voting machines were "corrupt" and termed it a "stolen election".

Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being...
