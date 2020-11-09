Donald Trump: This was a stolen election, voting machines corrupt
Monday, 9 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that the voting machines were "corrupt" and termed it a "stolen election".
Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being...
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play.
However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..