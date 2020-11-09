Donald Trump: This was a stolen election, voting machines corrupt

The great divide: courting the Latino vote in Miami



Almost one in five residents in Florida's biggest city is Latino, who proved to be a key demographic for both Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's campaigns. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 8 hours ago

Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight



More than until the inauguration, the president-elect is getting a jump-start on some of the nation's most pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Michael George reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 8 hours ago