Conflict In Ethiopia Extends The Greater Middle East’s Arc Of Crisis – Analysis Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Fighting between the government of Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan nationalists in the north could extend an evolving arc of crisis.



By James M. Dorsey and Alessandro Arduino



Ethiopia, an African darling of the international community, is sliding towards civil war as the... Fighting between the government of Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan nationalists in the north could extend an evolving arc of crisis.By James M. Dorsey and Alessandro ArduinoEthiopia, an African darling of the international community, is sliding towards civil war as the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

