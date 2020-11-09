Global  
 

Conflict In Ethiopia Extends The Greater Middle East’s Arc Of Crisis – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Conflict In Ethiopia Extends The Greater Middle East’s Arc Of Crisis – AnalysisFighting between the government of Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan nationalists in the north could extend an evolving arc of crisis.

By James M. Dorsey and Alessandro Arduino

Ethiopia, an African darling of the international community, is sliding towards civil war as the...
