Conflict In Ethiopia Extends The Greater Middle East’s Arc Of Crisis – Analysis
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Fighting between the government of Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan nationalists in the north could extend an evolving arc of crisis.
By James M. Dorsey and Alessandro Arduino
Ethiopia, an African darling of the international community, is sliding towards civil war as the...
Fighting between the government of Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan nationalists in the north could extend an evolving arc of crisis.
By James M. Dorsey and Alessandro Arduino
Ethiopia, an African darling of the international community, is sliding towards civil war as the...
|
|
|
You Might Like