Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff will be America's first 'second gentleman'

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
With the historic electoral win by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff also scripted history as he will be the first 'Second Gentleman' - the first male spouse of a vice president in the US when she takes the oath of office in January.

The wife of a US President is addressed as First Lady while that...
