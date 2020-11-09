Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff will be America's first 'second gentleman'
Monday, 9 November 2020 () With the historic electoral win by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff also scripted history as he will be the first 'Second Gentleman' - the first male spouse of a vice president in the US when she takes the oath of office in January.
The wife of a US President is addressed as First Lady while that...
The eighth round of commander-level meeting between India and China held in Chusul earlier this week has remained inconclusive. The government today said another meeting will be held soon. India's daily COVID-19 cases rose by 45,674 taking its overall coronavirus tally past the 85 lakh mark....
CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..