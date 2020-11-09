Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sydney restricts New Year's Eve fireworks to limit spread of COVID-19

Japan Today Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
New Year's Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour will go ahead this year but will be shortened to just a few minutes and the city precinct will be restricted…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Starbucks Reveals New Holiday Cups

Starbucks Reveals New Holiday Cups 01:01

 Starbucks Reveals New Holiday Cups . The coffee chain has revealed four new holiday cup designs. Two of the cups will have this year's theme, "Carry the Merry," written on them. Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy, Starbucks...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Kia Stinger GT Exterior Design [Video]

The new Kia Stinger GT Exterior Design

Kia has announced the equipment details and prices of the Kia Stinger, which has been revised for model year 2021. In future it will only be offered in the all-wheel drive GT version, whose 272 kW (370..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:39Published
Families Mourning Loss Of 8-Year-Old Girl, 65-Year-Old Woman After Car Accident In Queens [Video]

Families Mourning Loss Of 8-Year-Old Girl, 65-Year-Old Woman After Car Accident In Queens

Two families are mourning the loss of loved ones, including the family of an 8-year-old girl. Both victims were killed when a vehicle jumped the curb in Queens; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
Over 160 Halloween-themed inflatables decorate this home! [Video]

Over 160 Halloween-themed inflatables decorate this home!

A passion that began with three Halloween inflatables has turned into an entire spectacle of lights and spooky figures for Gina and Richard Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey. The couple, who has been..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia on track for second consecutive day without local COVID-19 transmission

 Meanwhile NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said access to the CBD will be restricted for Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display.
The Age