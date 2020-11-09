Global  
 

US election: Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs maniacally at media for saying Joe Biden won

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US election: Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs maniacally at media for saying Joe Biden wonFootage of Televangelist Kenneth Copeland maniacally laughing at media after the reports that Joe Biden had won the US election has gone viral.The evangelical leader, who is a massive Donald Trump supporter, had an incredibly bizarre...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf 00:34

 Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his golf club in Virginia. According to Business Insider, Biden was named the winner after his lead in the...

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory [Video]

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Beijing has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential victory. But China's state-backed media has weighed in, saying it could be good news for bilateral relations going forward, especially when it comes to trade. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published
U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

In its third wave of the pandemic, the United States has become the first country to surpass 10 million cases. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Scott Morrison attacks New Zealand's climate change policy

 Scott Morrison has attacked New Zealand's climate change policy in response to questions about Australia setting a net-zero emissions target.Australia's prime..
New Zealand Herald

Scott Morrison urged to match Joe Biden's pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050

 Political opponents are urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
SBS

US election: White House staff lighting scented candles 'to combat smell of fast food'

 It's been a stressful few days inside the White House as the Trump administration has to come to grips with defeat.Reports from insiders hint that president..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Newspapers savage Trump's tantrums after loss to Joe Biden

 US President Donald Trump hates a critical headline, so he won't be happy about the front pages being shared around the world.Newspapers have reacted with humour..
New Zealand Herald
Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders [Video]

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency. Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

