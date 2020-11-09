Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of *Kamala Harris* as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the dream of America as the land of opportunities and look forward to working with her and *Joe Biden* as President in healing the national divide.
Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris, who is apparently out on a walk, is heard telling...