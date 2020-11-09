Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of *Kamala Harris* as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the dream of America as the land of opportunities and look forward to working with her and *Joe Biden* as President in healing the national divide.

"A generation of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News

Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News 00:55

 Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris, who is apparently out on a walk, is heard telling...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who is Kamala Harris? [Video]

Who is Kamala Harris?

The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:20Published
'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view [Video]

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:20Published
Locals from Indian village of Kamala Harris's grandfather celebrate her victory [Video]

Locals from Indian village of Kamala Harris's grandfather celebrate her victory

Residents of a village in southern India from which Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather hailed celebrated the vice president-elect's victory today (November 8th) with firecrackers and special sweets.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:26Published