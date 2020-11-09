Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who is Kamala Harris?



The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:20 Published 16 hours ago 'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view



After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:20 Published 21 hours ago Locals from Indian village of Kamala Harris's grandfather celebrate her victory



Residents of a village in southern India from which Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather hailed celebrated the vice president-elect's victory today (November 8th) with firecrackers and special sweets. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:26 Published 21 hours ago