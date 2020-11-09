Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

News24 Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter Inc rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January, the social media company confirmed this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How One Day Twitter Will Be Able To Make Trump Disappear [Video]

How One Day Twitter Will Be Able To Make Trump Disappear

US President Donald Trump's fondness for Twitter has forced the social media platform to create special rules for people just like him. According to Gizmodo, Twitter has a 'world leader' exemption that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January Twitter has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday's election that made unfounded...
Jerusalem Post

Trump set to lose special privileges on Twitter in January
newKerala.com

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden takes...
The Verge