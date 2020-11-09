News24.com | Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter Inc rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January, the social media company confirmed this week.
