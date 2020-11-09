Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US elections win

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tech honchos including Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos congratulated President-elect *Joe Biden* and Vice President-elect *Kamala Harris* after their victory in the US presidential election.

Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post on Sunday, Bezos said their victory signifies that "unity, empathy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Biden, Harris supporters continue celebrations in KCMO

Biden, Harris supporters continue celebrations in KCMO 01:58

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters in Kansas City, Missouri, converged at Mill Creek Park for the second day in a row following the announcement that the Democratic candidates were projected to defeat incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy [Video]

Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Speculations On The Rise About Who Will Replace Kamala Harris As California Senator [Video]

Speculations On The Rise About Who Will Replace Kamala Harris As California Senator

Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon have to decide who will replace Kamala Harris as a California Senator once she takes office as Vice President of the United States alongside President-elect Joe Biden...

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:02Published
Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory [Video]

Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Celebrations of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden continued in Chicago Sunday, with local politicians offering their congratulations for the new president-elect and for Vice President-elect..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other tech luminaries react to Biden's victory

 Tech CEOs and Silicon Valley luminaries weighed in on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory Saturday.
Upworthy

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections Microsoft is one of the tech giants that has publicly congratulated the new President- and Vice-President-Elect, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively, once...
Softpedia

Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victory

Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victory Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory...
WorldNews