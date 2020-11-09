Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US elections win
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Tech honchos including Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos congratulated President-elect *Joe Biden* and Vice President-elect *Kamala Harris* after their victory in the US presidential election.
Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post on Sunday, Bezos said their victory signifies that "unity, empathy...
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters in Kansas City, Missouri, converged at Mill Creek Park for the second day in a row following the announcement that the Democratic candidates were projected to defeat incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.