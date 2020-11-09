Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disabled veterans struggle with COVID-19 as Canada prepares to mark Remembrance Day

CTV News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
With Remembrance Day coming up, Canadian veterans' organizations warn about the financial, emotional and physical toll that COVID-19 is having on those suffering from service-related injuries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Honoring Milwaukee's Heroes With a New Exhibit [Video]

Honoring Milwaukee's Heroes With a New Exhibit

The War Memorial Center opened on Veterans Day 1957 to remember all who lost their life from the greater Milwaukee community during WWII and Korea. This year, 2020, marks the 75th Commemoration of the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:39Published
Merlin Community Park volunteers prepare for Veterans Day observance [Video]

Merlin Community Park volunteers prepare for Veterans Day observance

Merlin Community Park volunteers are preparing to host their annual Veterans Day observance at the Veterans Walk of Honor. Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is making new changes to the tradition.

Credit: KDRVPublished