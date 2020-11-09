Disabled veterans struggle with COVID-19 as Canada prepares to mark Remembrance Day
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
With Remembrance Day coming up, Canadian veterans' organizations warn about the financial, emotional and physical toll that COVID-19 is having on those suffering from service-related injuries.
