European stocks, Dow futures rally after Biden declares victory
Monday, 9 November 2020 (
3 hours ago) European stocks and U.S. stock futures rose Monday after former Vice President Joe Biden declared victory, ending days of uncertainty.
U.S. stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street ends best week since April 01:56
