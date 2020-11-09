Global  
 

Harry and Meghan lay wreath on Remembrance Sunday visit to LA cemetery

Monday, 9 November 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recognized Remembrance Sunday by laying flowers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery over...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit LA cemetery for Remembrance Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit LA cemetery for Remembrance Sunday 00:30

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay their respects at an LA cemetery onRemembrance Sunday.

