|
|
Harry and Meghan lay wreath on Remembrance Sunday visit to LA cemetery
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recognized Remembrance Sunday by laying flowers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery over...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas in California due to the latest U.K. lockdown and the postponement of Duchess Meghan’s privacy trial until fall 2021. ELLE.com has..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
|
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about what quarantine has been like with their 1 1/2-year-old son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the royals at home in Santa Barbara,..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
|