You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective



Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been 90% effective. Story: https://wfts.tv/2IabEss Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:55 Published 6 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published 49 minutes ago Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December



Moderna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Wall Street set to surge on news of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness Some heartening news on a potential treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is set to light a fire under US equities. Spread betting quotes suggest the Dow...

Proactive Investors 57 minutes ago