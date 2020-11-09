Global  
 

President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task Force

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task ForceWatch VideoPresident-elect Biden has said addressing the pandemic will be his top priority.

This morning, he released the names of people who will serve on his COVID-19 advisory board.

A few familiar names will co-chair the task force.

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as a former surgeon general.

Dr. David Kessler headed up...
News video: President-elect announces first steps

President-elect announces first steps 02:32

 President-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden said he would create a new task force in response to the virus.

