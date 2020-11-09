Canadian dollar hits strongest level in more than two years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Betting Large on the Las Vegas Strip



There's a new kid on Fremont Street! After 40 years Las Vegas has a brand new casino on the strip. Circa Resort & Casino brings new energy to downtown celebrating the timeless spirit of the city... Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:51 Published 1 week ago TV Must Embrace Digital-Style Buying: Ampersand’s Pangis



Can a "GRP" transform into a "CTR"? The evolution of TV metrics may not be so, well, linear - but Nicolle Pangis believes that television must quickly learn to speak digital's language if it is to.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:39 Published 1 week ago