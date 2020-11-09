Canadian dollar hits strongest level in more than two years
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The Canadian dollar touched its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since October 2018, following positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Pfizer and news over the weekend that Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election. The loonie was trading at 1.30 to the greenback, or 77 U.S. cents around mid-morning, before easing slightly.
