PM defends congratulating U.S. president-elect Biden without Trump concession Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

While outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the election to Democratic president -elect Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his move to quickly congratulate Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their victory this weekend, and is vowing to continue to defend Canadian interests and push against the prospect of continued U.S. protectionism as he forges a new bilateral relationship. 👓 View full article

