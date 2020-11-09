Global  
 

2020 Masters Odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson Co-Favorites at Augusta National, Tiger Woods 45-1

Upworthy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Check out the full betting odds for the 2020 Masters which begins on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Augusta National Golf Club.
