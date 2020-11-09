Global  
 

Barnaby Joyce claims he told Malcolm Turnbull 'others' were having affairs

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Barnaby Joyce claims he told Malcolm Turnbull 'others' were having affairsFormer Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has sensationally revealed he warned former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that other Liberal politicians were having sex with staffers when the...
