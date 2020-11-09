Congratulating Joe Biden: The Silent Men and the Silly World
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The world is unsure whether to recognise Joe Biden as US president-elect or not. Is it time for congratulations? Trump intends to challenge Biden's "election" Surprisingly, leading US media declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the election, but American lawyers say that the official results for the states have not been summed up, and a recount of votes is required.Many recollected the 200 election in the US, when mass media outlets rushed to announce Al Gore the winner, although he eventually lost to Republican George W. Bush after the recount in Florida.US President Donald Trump, judging by his tough statements, plans to stand tall and defend his position to identify as many cases of election fraud as possible in order to call Biden an illegitimate president.As a result, the United States may face a constitutional crisis, and the winner, as in 2000, will be announced by the US Supreme Court. Who congratulated Biden A number of leading politicians of the world were quick to congratulate Biden: the head of the European Council Charles Michel and all leaders of EU member states, with the exception of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who preferred to congratulate Trump on the morning of November 4. He explained his decision with personal reasons and referred to the fact that Trump's wife is Slovenian. But his follow-up tweet was more serious. Interesting that you appear to show zero respect for the #RuleOfLaw and for each and every vote cast- many of which have not yet been legally tallied. And by the way: how is George?" Janša tweeted and out a smilie face at the end of his tweet. German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Biden's "election" as a "new and exciting chapter" in transatlantic ties, whereas Japan's new Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, pledged to work to bring peace, freedom and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific. Clearly, Germany is expecting a move to refuse from the pressure of sanctions on Nord Stream-2 and withdrawal of claims related to the need to fund NATO. In turn, Japan is waiting for a move, in which it would be relieved of the need to pay for the US military "umbrella."Indian leader Narendra Modi and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte congratulated Biden. Turkish President Recep Erdogan also expressed a desire to cooperate, so did Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.These are the leaders of the countries that are heavily dependent on the United States. They fear losing USA's support and hope that Biden would come to mitigate Trump's policies.