N.S. corn maze owner says employee lied about positive COVID-19 test
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The owner of a popular Nova Scotia corn maze and farm who warned patrons about a possible exposure to an employee with COVID-19 says he has since learned the employee lied about being tested.
The owner of a popular Nova Scotia corn maze and farm who warned patrons about a possible exposure to an employee with COVID-19 says he has since learned the employee lied about being tested.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources