Trump fires U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and that Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary 'effective immediately.'
