Azerbaijan Apologizes for Downing Russian Helicopter, Killing Two

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The missile attack on a Russian military helicopter caused the first acknowledged deaths for neighboring powers in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
