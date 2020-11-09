Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Legal Experts: President Winning Via Supreme Court Is Unlikely

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Legal Experts: President Winning Via Supreme Court Is UnlikelyWatch VideoThe Trump campaign has filed an onslaught of legal challenges in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. But will they succeed? 

Before the election was called, President Trump made it clear. 

“We will be going to the US Supreme Court,” said President Trump during a recent press...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump’s lawsuits over key battleground states aren’t likely to reach Supreme Court, legal experts say [Video]

President Trump’s lawsuits over key battleground states aren’t likely to reach Supreme Court, legal experts say

As the election results continue to come in, President Donald Trump and his team are already challenging the outcome.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published
President Trump's Lawsuits Over Key Battleground States Aren't Likely To Reach Supreme Court, Legal Experts Say [Video]

President Trump's Lawsuits Over Key Battleground States Aren't Likely To Reach Supreme Court, Legal Experts Say

Bridgette Bjorlo reporting

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published
Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000 [Video]

Expert weighs in on why 2020 election may not look like 2000

As Americans await results from several key states in the race for the nation’s highest office, President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in multiple states claiming impropriety and..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Why these legal experts say it's unlikely an election challenge by Donald Trump will reach the Supreme Court

 Donald Trump has not provided any evidence to back up his claim of fraud or detail what litigation he would pursue at the Supreme Court.
SBS

Will This Election Be A Replay Of 'Bush v. Gore' At The Supreme Court? Not Likely

 President Trump has made unfounded allegations of "fraud" in the election and said the Supreme Court, with three of his appointees, will be the final arbiter....
NPR