4 Police Officers Shot At While Helping Accident Victims On Roadside



The investigation continues into finding who shot at four officers while they were helping victims of a traffic accident at the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago

Maple Heights officers shoot driver who crashed into building, led officers on foot pursuit, police say



The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after Maple Heights police officers shot a driver allegedly involved in a shooting on Raymond Street after he led police on.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago