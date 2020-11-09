Pfizer: COVID Vaccine 90 Percent Effective

Monday, 9 November 2020 () Watch VideoEarly data from drugmaker Pfizer’s late stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial shows it worked in about 90% of patients. That’s much higher than the 60 to 70% health experts had predicted.
"Ninety percent is a game-changer. Now we're hoping to have a tool in your war against this pandemic that would be...
Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to...
A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published