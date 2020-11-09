Global  
 

Pfizer: COVID Vaccine 90 Percent Effective

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pfizer: COVID Vaccine 90 Percent EffectiveWatch VideoEarly data from drugmaker Pfizer’s late stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial shows it worked in about 90% of patients. That’s much higher than the 60 to 70% health experts had predicted.


"Ninety percent is a game-changer. Now we're hoping to have a tool in your war against this pandemic that would be...
News video: Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News

Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News 02:35

 Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to...

Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal [Video]

Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal

A volunteer on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid trial says he is proud to haveplayed a “small but important” role in the development of a vaccine. AfterPfizer reported that their experimental vaccine..

What Does 90% Effective Mean, Exactly? [Video]

What Does 90% Effective Mean, Exactly?

Pfizer has announced that its COVID vaccine is working better than experts had expected, Heather Brown reports (3:42). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 10, 2020

More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to..

The married couple behind the successful Pfizer COVID vaccine

 News that a Pfizer vaccine is 90% effective against COVID-19 has been heralded as a turning point in the global fight against the virus.
Vaccine: Coincidence? You Tell Me...

 Two days after the election was called for Biden — we woke to find that Pfizer had announced a vaccine that it says is 90% effective against COVID-19 and Dow...
Vaccine hope sends stocks into overdrive

Vaccine hope sends stocks into overdrive Three US index futures surged with Dow Jones futures rising over 1,800 points and S&P 500 futures hitting a record high after Pfizer said its experimental...
