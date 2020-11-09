President Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper Via Twitter
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper after a relationship that became more and more troubled, and named Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the acting secretary "effective immediately."
Secretary Esper’s firing was announced on Twitter two days after Joe...
Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.
