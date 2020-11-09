Global  
 

President Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper Via Twitter

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper Via TwitterWatch VideoPresident Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper after a relationship that became more and more troubled, and named Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the acting secretary "effective immediately."

Secretary Esper’s firing was announced on Twitter two days after Joe...
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper 01:26

 Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.

