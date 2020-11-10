Global  
 

Azerbaijani Military Takes Over Key Town In Nagorno-Karabakh

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) -- Officials from the de facto government in the breakaway area of Nagorno-Karabakh have confirmed that Azerbaijani forces have taken control of the strategic town of Shushi amid heavy fighting and reports forces are approaching the region’s capital, Stepanakert.

"Today, unfortunately, we have to accept that a chain...
