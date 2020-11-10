Global  
 

Trump Fires US Secretary Of Defense Mark Esper

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Trump Fires US Secretary Of Defense Mark EsperPresident Donald Trump has announced via Twitter that US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has been removed from his position, and has already been replaced.

Christopher C. Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will take on the defense secretary role "effective immediately," Trump tweeted. 

"Mark...
