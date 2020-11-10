White House Transition Funding Stalled
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Trump appointee in charge of handing the transition resources over to president-elect Joe Biden is refusing to do so.
Emily Murphy says she's waiting for an “ascertainment” about who officially won the 2020 election as President Trump, who appointed her, contests the race.
Murphy is in charge of...
Watch VideoThe Trump appointee in charge of handing the transition resources over to president-elect Joe Biden is refusing to do so.
Emily Murphy says she's waiting for an “ascertainment” about who officially won the 2020 election as President Trump, who appointed her, contests the race.
Murphy is in charge of...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources