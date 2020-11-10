Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Transition Funding Stalled

Newsy Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
White House Transition Funding StalledWatch VideoThe Trump appointee in charge of handing the transition resources over to president-elect Joe Biden is refusing to do so. 

Emily Murphy says she's waiting for an “ascertainment” about who officially won the 2020 election as President Trump, who appointed her, contests the race.

Murphy is in charge of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Transition of power planning

Transition of power planning 00:21

 The Biden team will ask the White House for help for an orderly transition into the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House [Video]

Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House

President-elect Joe Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:51Published
Trump to hold campaign-style rallies, will push voter fraud examples [Video]

Trump to hold campaign-style rallies, will push voter fraud examples

President Trump plans to hold campaign-style rallies at which he will reveal obituaries of Americans who supposedly voted in the 2020 presidential election despite being deceased.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:19Published
Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published