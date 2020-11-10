Global  
 

Norway Plans Heavy Oil Ban Around Svalbard

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
By Alexandra Brzozowski

(EurActiv) -- The Norwegian government has announced plans to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO), a dirty marine fuel that propels most vessels, around its Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The effort comes as UN efforts have been deemed too slow.

Norway on Friday (6 November) proposed to completely
