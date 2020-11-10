Norway Plans Heavy Oil Ban Around Svalbard Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By Alexandra Brzozowski



(EurActiv) -- The Norwegian government has announced plans to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO), a dirty marine fuel that propels most vessels, around its Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The effort comes as UN efforts have been deemed too slow.



