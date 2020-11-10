Norway Plans Heavy Oil Ban Around Svalbard
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
By Alexandra Brzozowski
(EurActiv) -- The Norwegian government has announced plans to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO), a dirty marine fuel that propels most vessels, around its Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The effort comes as UN efforts have been deemed too slow.
Norway on Friday (6 November) proposed to completely...
By Alexandra Brzozowski
(EurActiv) -- The Norwegian government has announced plans to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO), a dirty marine fuel that propels most vessels, around its Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The effort comes as UN efforts have been deemed too slow.
Norway on Friday (6 November) proposed to completely...
|
|
|
You Might Like