US election: Attorney General William Barr authorises probe into voter fraud
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
United States Attorney General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the US to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified - despite...
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Barr authorizes U.S. attorneys to pursue alleged voter fraudAttorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys across the country to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud.
CBS News
Attorney General Bill Barr authorizes investigation into voting irregularitiesAttorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. Attorneys to "pursue substantial allegations" of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election is..
CBS News
Barr OKs investigations of voting irregularities despite lack of evidence of massive fraudAttorney General William Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities during the 2020 elections, contradicting..
USATODAY.com
Pro-Trump protesters picket Attorney General Barr's house in Virginia, demand he 'lock up' Joe BidenAbout a dozen men held signs with slogans such as "Biden Lies Matter," "Equal Justice Is Coming" and "They that forsake the law praise the wicked."
USATODAY.com
