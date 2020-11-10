Global  
 

US election: Attorney General William Barr authorises probe into voter fraud

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
US election: Attorney General William Barr authorises probe into voter fraudUnited States Attorney General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the US to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified - despite...
