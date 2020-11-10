Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh war
Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early today to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial...
