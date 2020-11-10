Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh war

It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.The incident occurred..

Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leadership said on Monday it had lost control of the mountain enclave's second-largest city and that Azeri forces were closing in on Stepanakert, its seat of power.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia.

Azerbaijan claims it has seized key city in Nagorno-Karabakh In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name.View on euronews

Azerbaijan has captured a key town in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the country's president. Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised address..

Azerbaijan-Armenian Conflict Plays Out as War of Words on San Francisco Peninsula



A long-running dispute between Armenians and the nation of Azerbaijan has exploded in violent conflict. Now supporters on both sides are fighting a public relations battle here in the Bay Area.

More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict



Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave.