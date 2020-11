“There will be a recount”



Georgia Secretary of State's Office believes they will be asked to recount their votes. Credit: WMGT Published 4 hours ago

Former Missouri Secretary of State Backs 'Count Every Vote' Campaign



Former Missouri Secretary of State, Robin Carnahan, joined Cheddar to discuss the 'Count Every Vote' initiative that was started by the National Council on Election Integrity. Carnahan also talks about.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:49 Published 6 hours ago